Olympic skier Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan Beck Miller, is sadly marking the one-year anniversary of their daughter, Emeline’s, death.

Monday will mark one year since the couple tragically lost Emeline in a backyard drowning accident in Orange County, California. She was 19 months old. Morgan, 32, took to social media on Saturday with a series of Instagram Stories about her late daughter.

Her first video showed little Emeline happily playing in a park just two days before she died. In the photos, the toddler is wearing a dress with blue-and-white patterns and stripes, and Morgan's next post showed the dress still hanging on a pink hanger.

"The last thing I have that she wore," wrote Morgan, a beach volleyball player. "Stains and all."

Morgan also encouraged parents not to use puddle jumpers to help their children stay afloat in the water, because they create a "false sense of security and confidence around water" and trains youngsters to "be vertical in the water instead of horizontal."

The couple now have a son, Easton, who was born last October, four months after Emeline's death. They also share 4-year-old Nash, while Bode has two children from a previous relationship.

In April, Morgan emotionally shared photos and videos of Easton taking swimming lessons.

"I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life-saving skill," Morgan captioned a clip of Easton floating on his back during the lesson. "... and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here."

During the couple's April appearance on Today, Bode teared up when asked whether the family had an Easter basket for Emeline."Yeah," Bode said.

"She is still very much a part of this family," Morgan agreed.

"[He's helped us] so much," she added of how Easton has helped heal the family's grief. "And even though it's not gonna fill that hole, it adds that much more love. And that is a blessing. And for the kids to be able to experience that love again and life after death, it's a way to heal."

After news broke of country singer, Granger Smith, losing his 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, in a home drowning accident last week, Morgan also took to Instagram Stories to share her condolences.

"My heart breaks," she wrote. "Another baby gone too soon."

