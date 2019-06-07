Morgan Miller is sending love to country star Granger Smith.

The professional beach volleyball star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to send her condolences to Granger, whose 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, drowned in an accident at home. Morgan can relate, as her daughter, Emeline Grier (whom she shared with husband Bode Miller), tragically died from drowning in a pool last June when she was just over a year old.

"My heart breaks," wrote Morgan, who is also mom to sons Nash, 4, and Easton, 8 months, with Bode. "Another baby gone too soon."

The post comes less than two weeks after Morgan shared a tribute post to her late baby girl, Emmy, writing, "Almost one year ago, on June 10th, [parental blogger] @nicolehughes8 and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent's worst nightmare...we lost our babies to drowning."

"Did you know that drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death for children under five?" her post continued. "Did you know that most drownings happen during non swim times when you think your baby is playing on the family room floor?"

Granger, who shares two other children -- Lincoln, 5, and London, 7 -- with his wife, Amber Bartlett, announced the heartbreaking news of his own son's death on Thursday, via a statement from BBR Music Group that was later shared to his Instagram.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived," the statement read. "Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately," the statement continued. "The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

Fellow country stars rallied around Granger and his family following the news, including Kane Brown, who spoke with ET at CMA Fest in Nashville.

"I told him already, 'I just want you to know that I love you man and anything at all you ever need, I'm here for you brother and I love you, and I'm praying for ya'll,'" the singer expressed.

Hear more in the video below.

