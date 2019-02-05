Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Introduces Their Son Easton to the World

Morgan Beck Miller is celebrating her newborn son.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old beach volleyball player took to Instagram to introduce her son, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, to the world. The sweet post comes nearly four months after she gave birth to her third child and less than a year after she and husband Bode Miller suffered the loss of their daughter, Emmy, in a drowning accident.

"I haven’t formally introduced our little light, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller," Morgan wrote alongside a photo of Easton smiling in a diaper. "He is so special and has brought so much healing and hope. Our baby Emmy will never be replaced but man, has this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace and in a weird way, a connection between the heavens and earth #lifeafterdeath"

Though it's the first solo shot of baby Easton posted online, Morgan did share family pics on Christmas Day. Those shots feature Easton with the couple's 4-year-old son, Nash, and Bode's two children from a previous relationship, Neesyn and Samuel. The family also held up a photo of Emmy in one precious pic.

"Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven. We miss you so much!" Morgan wrote. "2018 has been a year full of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy. We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son."

"Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward," she continued. "Normally I would be looking forward to a 'fresh beginning' in 2019 but there is no more starting fresh after the loss of a child. So here’s to a healthy 2019 full of personal growth and creating many memories with my babies, full of smiles and laughs. Wishing everyone a special holiday season surrounded by loved ones."

During an appearance on Today back in November, Bode, 41, opened up about welcoming baby Easton after the tragic death of their daughter.

"If there's one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it's a baby. And he's a special one," Bode, an Olympic skier, said at the time. "Besides the lack of sleep, it's been a really nice process to be able to go through."

As for their new edition's name, Bode revealed that it took weeks for them to come to a compromise and settle on what they'd call him.

"I think we kind of cheated because Von Miller, the football player, seems like such a unique dude, so I think we kind of went off of that," Bode quipped, before revealing that Morgan isn't nuts about the name, including "Rek."

"She's nuts about it not being his name," he joked. "I pushed it through. But I think we have a good compromise system."

As for moving forward amid their grief, Bode said it's all about taking one day at a time.

"I think we see the path forward a little bit, it's kind of just keeping going and trying to stay positive," he said. "But yeah, it's not easy. I don't think it gets that much easier."

