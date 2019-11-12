Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Identical Twin Boys: Pics!

It's double the love in the Miller household! Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, welcomed identical twin boys on Friday in a very dramatic fashion.

The 42-year-old Olympic skier called into the Today show on Tuesday morning to share the news and details of the shocking delivery, not to mention some precious pictures.

Bode called the home delivery "one of the more crazy things that I've ever experienced," revealing, "None of the midwives actually made it on time... by the time they got there me and my mom were holding the babies."

That's right, Bode and his mom both delivered the athlete's twin sons.

"Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn't delivered babies in 20-plus years and she'd never delivered twins," Bode revealed. "We're both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we're certainly not qualified to be doing that unassisted home delivery of twins."

Morgan, professional beach volleyball player, also chimed in on the call, telling the Today show co-hosts, "I'm doing really well. We're still floating from the whole experience. It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneously but as well as it did and for Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom. It was pure magic."

As for the names for their two boys, that's still up in the air for the couple.

"It's been a point of contention as you can image. We don't have [names] yet, but that's one of the advantages doing it at home," Bode said. "If you do it in the hospital, they won't let you out of there unless you name them... They have such different personalities right now and it's going to be cool to let them be a little bit. We'll come up with something good."

The new boys join Bode's daughter Neesyn, 11, and son Samuel, 6, from previous relationships, and son Nash, 4, whom he shares with Morgan. The couple tragically lost their 1-year-old daughter, Emeline, in 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Last week, Morgan honored her late daughter on social media on what would have been her third birthday.

