'Borderlands' Trailer: Cate Blanchett Is Ready to Make It Rain

borderlands trailer cate blanchett
Lionsgate
By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 9:04 AM PST, February 21, 2024

Check out the first look at the upcoming video game adaptation, in theaters Aug. 9.

Cate Blanchett is ready to make it rain in the upcoming film adaptation of Borderlands!

The first trailer and first-look images from the upcoming movie -- directed by horror mastermind Eli Roth -- were released on Wednesday, giving gans a first look at the colorful warriors and world based on the successful video game series, which spans six games, with multiple DLC packs and several spinoffs.

One of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, Borderlands follows bounty hunter Lilith (Blanchett), who reluctantly returns to her chaotic "dumpster fire" of a home planet, Pandora, on an important mission -- to find the missing daughter of the powerful and dangerous Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Along the way, she forms a ragtag team that includes mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), oddball scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), wisecracking robot Claptrap (Jack Black), feral young demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her protector, Krieg (Florian Munteanu).  

"Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets," the official synopsis reads. "The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

As the trailer shows, the team is not only after the missing girl, but also in search of a massive hidden vault containing untold treasure. But it's certainly not going to be easy.

"Do you know how many people have died looking for this vault?" Lilith cautions.

"We have something they don't, baby girl," Tina fires back. "Major issues."

Watch the trailer below:

Borderlands also stars Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Haley Bennett, Janina Gavankar, Bobby Lee, Olivier Richters, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond and Penn Jillette.

The movie is in theaters Aug. 9.

