Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are together again! On Friday, the elder actress took to Instagram to share a new selfie with her Freak Friday co-star -- and tease a potential return to their onscreen mother-daughter roles.

"Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Curtis captioned the shot, before alluding to the 2003 movie, something she's allowed to do now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

"Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!" Curtis added.

Curtis and Lohan have stayed close since they starred as Tess and Anna in the body swap comedy, with the former even sending the latter one a baby gift after the arrival of her son.

"I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see," Lohan told ET in November 2022. "I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed. And to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it's just the best."

Curtis agreed, telling The New York Times in May, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

Later that month, ET learned that a sequel is currently in development at Disney with both Curtis and Lohan in talks to return. A script is being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

