Boris Kodjoe Promoted to Series Regular on 'Station 19'

Station 19 is handing out a promotion.

Boris Kodjoe, who joined the cast as a recurring guest star this season, has been promoted to series regular on ABC's Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff, ET has learned.

Kodjoe plays Station 19's new fire captain Robert Sullivan, a development revealed in the sophomore premiere, and he is described as a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past. His return to the Seattle Fire Department after significant time away brings him new perspectives and an approach to the job that doesn't always fall in line with the members of Station 19.

The former Code Black star joins a main cast led by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doss.

ET's Keltie Knight was recently on the set of Station 19, where newbie Kodjoe teased the potential steamy love triangles brewing in the new season.

"There's a lot of love in Shondaland. A lot of love and shirtless, raw, sexual energy," Kodjoe said. "But tasteful!"

In January, showrunner Stacy McKee explained how Station 19 is different from its mothership, Grey's Anatomy.

“It was a priority for me in thinking of this as a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that it works hand in hand with Grey’s in tone and intensity and humor and heart. But there’s also the added element to this show that the hospital setting doesn’t allow,” she explained, “which is a lot of our characters on-site. They’re in the middle of action sequences, so there’s a certain level of adrenaline and energy that comes with that that you don’t necessarily find in the same way as Grey’s -- you find it in different ways. It’s very similar in tone and spirit, but also a little bit different as well."

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

