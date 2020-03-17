Bosch is back.

Amazon Prime Video has set a return date for season six of its longest-running series -- Friday, April 17 -- and only ET exclusively debuts the first trailer for a brand new case for Homicide Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to crack. As the investigation unfolds, Bosch and his partner, Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), are pit against the FBI as a murder brings up major implications for the city of Los Angeles as a whole.

Based on the best-selling Michael Connelly novels, the new season kicks off when a medical physicist is executed and the deadly radioactive material he had with him goes missing. Bosch finds himself at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation and a catastrophic threat to L.A. -- the city he’s pledged to serve and protect.

In ET's exclusive trailer, Bosch becomes consumed by his latest case as he learns that the radioactive material that was stolen from the doctor is enough to poison the entire city and the threat of a dirty bomb detonating has skyrocketed.

"The sky's the limit," Bosch says. As he tries to do his job, he faces fierce opposition from the FBI, who warn him to "stay in your lane." Well, you don't exactly tell Bosch what to do.

Just how serious is this new threat? "It'll kill everyone that comes into contact with it," the trailer warns. Watch the official look at season six above.

Bosch is led by Welliver, Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick.

Bosch drops Friday, April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

