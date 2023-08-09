Terry Dubrow is recovering after a scary incident. Last week, the Botched star had a medical emergency while out to dinner with his wife, Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow, multiple outlets report.

On Aug. 3, the couple was out to eat in Los Angeles with their 19-year-old son, Nicholas, when Terry began slurring his speech, the outlets report. Though Terry's slurred speech didn't last long, Heather instructed Nicholas to call 911, much to Terry's annoyance, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Since Terry felt fine and paramedics found his vitals to be normal, the plastic surgeon ordered an Uber to take him home, the outlet reports. At the urging of both Heather and several doctor pals, though, Terry eventually agreed to go get checked out, according to the outlet.

When he arrived at the hospital, the outlets report that doctors found that Terry experienced a transient ischemic attack, which is known as a TIA. According to the Mayo Clinic, a TIA is a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke, which doesn't cause lasting damage, but can lead to a full-blown stroke if left untreated.

As he was being assessed, the outlets report that doctors discovered that Terry has a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a hole in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth, according to the Mayo Clinic. Terry was told a blood clot passed through the PFO, traveled to his brain and caused the TIA, E! News reports. Hailey Bieber experienced the same health scare last year.

The outlets report that doctors treated Terry immediately and note that he's now fully recovered. In fact, he's already doing high-intensity workouts and has been cleared to perform surgery, according to TMZ.

"I learned many things from this terrifying experience," the plastic surgeon told E! News. "One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke time is critical, you have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20 to 30 percent) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

Terry also praised his wife, advising others to "listen to your partner" when they express concern about your health.

"If they are concerned about something don't argue, don't ignore and get it checked out right away. What they see may be very different than what you perceive," he said. "Be grateful for those who love you. I love my wife, thank God for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life."

Terry, 64, also posted about the incident on Instagram, reiterating his previous statements about the situation.

"Listen to your partner. What you perceive may be different than what they are observing. Seconds may mean the difference between life and death," the plastic surgeon wrote. "I love you @heatherdubrow."

Heather, 54, likewise addressed her husband's health scare on Instagram, writing, "I love this man with my whole heart."

"I'm beyond grateful that Terry's ok, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms- get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support."

Watch the video below for more on the Dubrows.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tour Heather and Terry Dubrow’s $14 Million L.A. Penthouse (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy Beverly Hills Estate (Exclusive)

'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home for $55M

'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Addresses Husband's Cheating Rumors

Related Gallery