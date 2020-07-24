Shopping

Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes and 30% on All Accessories

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Botkier sandal
Courtesy of Botkier

Botkier is giving shoppers a big reason to scoop up new shoes and accessories for summer. The accessory brand is offering 50% off on all shoes with the code SUMMER50 and 30% off all accessories with code XMASJULY. Shop fashionable sandals, mules, flats, clutches, wallets and more styles as part of the sale event. 

Botkier designs combine timelessness and trends for footwear, bags and accessories that elevate any look. In addition to the summer shoe sale and the accessory sale, be sure to check out the Botkier outlet sale with items up to 80% off. Score a Botkier bag like a clutch or crossbody to wear with a new pair of shoes. 

Shop the Botkier shoe sale. 

Shop the Botkier accessory sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

Trendy PVC-strap sandals with low heel. 

Yani Sandal
Botkier
Botkier Yani Sandal
Botkier
Yani Sandal
Botkier

REGULARLY $128

Elegant leather mules to go with any outfit.

Ulla Mule
Botkier
Botkier Ulla Mule
Botkier
Ulla Mule
Botkier
REGULARLY $158

A pointed-toe flat in a pretty pastel shade. 

Annika Flat
Botkier
Botkier Annika Flat
Botkier
Annika Flat
Botkier
REGULARLY $138

Slingback heels to pair with a fun dress. 

Farrah Sandal
Botkier
Botkier Farrah Sandal
Botkier
Farrah Sandal
Botkier
REGULARLY $158

A sophisticated suede pump for day and night.

Sena Pump
Botkier
Botkier Sena Pump
Botkier
Sena Pump
Botkier

These easy, effortless mules are perfect for the weekend. 

Carlie Mule
Botkier
Botkier Carlie Mule
Botkier
Carlie Mule
Botkier

Park Slope Clutch at 65% off. 

Park Slope Clutch
Bokier
Botkier Park Slope Clutch
Botkier
Park Slope Clutch
Bokier

This Botkier Park Slope Clutch is made with imported leather, gunmetal hardware and a detachable wristlet strap. Get this great handbag for 65% off the retail price while supplies last.

Logan Zip Wallet for 67% off. 

Logan Zip Wallet
Botlier
Botkier Logan Zip Wallet
Botkier
Logan Zip Wallet
Botlier

The Botkier Logan Zip Wallet boast imported leather, gunmetal hardware and a zip around closure. Get this wallet for 67% off the retail price now.

ORIGINALLY $130

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Deals at Lululemon's Warehouse Sale -- 3 Days Left

Meghan Markle's Mother Skinny Jeans Are on Sale

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Handbags and Shoes

 