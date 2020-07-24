Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes and 30% on All Accessories
Botkier is giving shoppers a big reason to scoop up new shoes and accessories for summer. The accessory brand is offering 50% off on all shoes with the code SUMMER50 and 30% off all accessories with code XMASJULY. Shop fashionable sandals, mules, flats, clutches, wallets and more styles as part of the sale event.
Botkier designs combine timelessness and trends for footwear, bags and accessories that elevate any look. In addition to the summer shoe sale and the accessory sale, be sure to check out the Botkier outlet sale with items up to 80% off. Score a Botkier bag like a clutch or crossbody to wear with a new pair of shoes.
Shop the Botkier accessory sale.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
Trendy PVC-strap sandals with low heel.
Elegant leather mules to go with any outfit.
A pointed-toe flat in a pretty pastel shade.
Slingback heels to pair with a fun dress.
A sophisticated suede pump for day and night.
These easy, effortless mules are perfect for the weekend.
This Botkier Park Slope Clutch is made with imported leather, gunmetal hardware and a detachable wristlet strap. Get this great handbag for 65% off the retail price while supplies last.
The Botkier Logan Zip Wallet boast imported leather, gunmetal hardware and a zip around closure. Get this wallet for 67% off the retail price now.
