Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes With Code

Botkier sandal
Botkier is giving shoppers a big reason to scoop up new shoes for summer. The accessory brand is offering 50% off on all shoes with the code SUMMER50. Shop fashionable sandals, mules, flats and more styles as part of the sale event. 

Botkier designs combine timelessness and trends for footwear and bags that elevate any look. In addition to the summer shoe sale, be sure to check out the Botkier outlet sale with items up to 80% off. Score a Botkier bag like a clutch or crossbody to wear with a new pair of shoes. 

Shop the Botkier shoe sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

Trendy PVC-strap sandals with low heel. 

Yani Sandal
Botkier Yani Sandal
Yani Sandal
REGULARLY $128

Elegant leather mules to go with any outfit.

Ulla Mule
Botkier Ulla Mule
Ulla Mule
REGULARLY $158

A pointed-toe flat in a pretty pastel shade. 

Annika Flat
Botkier Annika Flat
Annika Flat
REGULARLY $138

Slingback heels to pair with a fun dress. 

Farrah Sandal
Botkier Farrah Sandal
Farrah Sandal
REGULARLY $158

A sophisticated suede pump for day and night.

Sena Pump
Botkier Sena Pump
Sena Pump
These easy, effortless mules are perfect for the weekend. 

Carlie Mule
Botkier Carlie Mule
Carlie Mule
