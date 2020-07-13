Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes With Code
Botkier is giving shoppers a big reason to scoop up new shoes for summer. The accessory brand is offering 50% off on all shoes with the code SUMMER50. Shop fashionable sandals, mules, flats and more styles as part of the sale event.
Botkier designs combine timelessness and trends for footwear and bags that elevate any look. In addition to the summer shoe sale, be sure to check out the Botkier outlet sale with items up to 80% off. Score a Botkier bag like a clutch or crossbody to wear with a new pair of shoes.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
Trendy PVC-strap sandals with low heel.
Elegant leather mules to go with any outfit.
A pointed-toe flat in a pretty pastel shade.
Slingback heels to pair with a fun dress.
A sophisticated suede pump for day and night.
These easy, effortless mules are perfect for the weekend.
