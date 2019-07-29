Bow Wow Slammed for Body Shaming Wendy Williams on Twitter

The Twitterverse isn't too happy with Bow Wow right now.

Users started slamming the rapper over the weekend after he tweeted out a recent paparazzi photo of Wendy Williams in a bikini, body shaming her in the caption.

"They say its a hot girl summer," he wrote, adding emojis that expressed laughter and disgust while referencing Megan Thee Stallion's fiery catchphrase.

Unsurprisingly, Williams' fans quickly came to her defense and slammed Bow Wow, writing things like, "When u failed as a rapper so you gotta turn to making fun of older (more successful) women on the TL," "Wendy flying in private jets while you posting google images," and "How's that rap career going?"

Bow Wow has been making quite a few headlines lately. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old rapper made crude comments about his ex-girlfriend, Ciara. During a club performance of "Like You," his 2005 hit with Ciara, he said, "I had this b***h first," seemingly shading the singer and her husband, Russell Wilson.

Williams then called Bow Wow out during the Hot Topics segment of her Wendy Williams Show. "Bow Wow, I am mad at you … What are you doing," she asked. "Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?"

"It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man," she continued. "We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a 'b***h,' you were so wrong for that."

Hear more in the video below.

