'Boy Meets World' Actress Trina McGee Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee is pregnant!

The 54-year-old Boy Meets World actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she's expecting her fourth child.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she shared in a post, which was set to The Supremes' "Baby Love." McGee added, "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

In the caption of her post, McGee wrote, "Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

People reports that McGee has been married to fellow actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years and that she is mom to three children from previous relationships. She was previously married to Randall Courtland Davis from 1991 to 2001.

One hour before her announcement, McGee posted a pic of herself vacationing in Belize, in which her bump was on full display. When one fan commented "the bump," the actress confirmed with a simple, "Yup."

McGee famously starred on Boy Meets World as Angela Moore, Shawn Hunter's (Rider Strong) love interest. After her stint on the show ended in 2000, she went on to appear in All of Us, Girl Meets World and Classmates.

McGee previously opened up about her negative experiences with the Boy Meets World cast, claiming that Will Friedle called her "Aunt Jemima" on set and that Danielle Fishel made her feel unwelcome on Girl Meets World. Both Friedle and Fishel have since apologized, and McGee even appeared on their podcast with Strong, Pod Meets World.

During that 2022 conversation, McGee -- who was the only Black actor on the sitcom -- expanded on her Boy Meets World experience.

"Coming from Black sitcoms, I always had to have a Black meter," she joked, explaining that while on BMW she had tuned her Blackness "probably down to a two." But McGee recalled when she had somehow "slipped up" when filming her final appearance as Angela and "was at about a nine."

"Michael comes over to me and his note was, 'Hey, Trina, just turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches,'" she alleged, referencing the Family Matters actress. "I knew exactly what he was talking about and I did... There are so many things you guys are so lucky you didn't have to think about."

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

RELATED CONTENT: