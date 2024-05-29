Clint Eastwood's youngest child, Morgan Eastwood, is pregnant!

The 27-year-old daughter of Clint and Dina Fisher recently announced the happy news that she and her fiancé, Tanner Koopmans, are expecting their first child together. The pregnancy comes just shy of a year after Tanner popped the question on a trip to Italy in June 2023.

In an Instagram reveal, Morgan -- who has previously worked as an actress and producer in Hollywood -- showed off her bump in a sweet photo alongside her husband-to-be. The first picture sees the pair both with a hand on her growing stomach while the second shows Morgan and Tanner about to lock lips.

"Our baby 🤍," she captioned the photos, which have received nearly 5,000 likes.

In the comments, Morgan's mom adorably reacted to the baby announcement, writing, "My baby havin a baby!!!!!"

Dina and Clint were married from 1996 to 2014 and Morgan is their only child together. The Gran Torino actor, 93, is also father to seven other children from different relationships: Laurie, 69, Kimber Lynn, 59, Kyle, 56, Alison, 52, Scott, 38, Kathryn, 36, and Francesca, 30.

According to HollywoodLife.com, Clint is already a grandfather to five from his older children, including grandkids Lowell, Clinton, Graylen, Kelsey and Titan.

Kathryn Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood and Francis Fisher at the premiere of Dark Sky Films' "M.F.A." at The London West Hollywood on October 2, 2017 - Getty Images

The actor's two youngest daughters and his ex-wife were featured on a reality television series back in 2012 on E! called Mrs. Eastwood & Company. The series followed Francesca, Morgan and Dina's life in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California -- the city where the Dirty Harry actor once served as mayor -- and only received one season. Mrs. Eastwood & Company featured rare appearances from the legendary film producer and actor himself.

These days, the Western star doesn't get out much but ET did speak with him at the premiere of The Mule back in 2018. At the time, his kids showed up to support the movie -- which he directed and starred in -- and he emphasized just how much his loved ones mean to him as he was carving out his holiday plans.

"Not too much," he said. "Just to hang out with family."

