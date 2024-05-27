Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff are now part of a happy family of six! The Little People, Big World alums announced the birth of their fourth child on Monday!

Jeremy took to Instagram to post a trio of snapshots to share the joyful news -- and revealed their new baby girl's beautiful name.

"Please welcome Mirabella May Roloff to planet Earth!" Jeremy, 34, wrote in the caption to the post, which also included some heartwarming and intimate photos of Audrey holding their newborn baby girl after giving birth at their home.

"Audrey delivered her in our bedroom, and it was a profound experience being that intimate and close to the moment," Jeremy wrote. "Audrey is a superhero, and Mirabella is beautiful. Very grateful."

Jeremy concluded his post, "Family of six Haha let’s GOOO!🙌🏼"

The couple -- who wed in September 2014 -- first announced that they were expecting baby no. 4 back in November.

"Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!🤗#babynumber4 #pregnancyannouncement" Audrey, 32, wrote on Instagram.

In the adorable video, Audrey turns to her husband, 33, and whispers something in his ear, causing him to lift her up and twirl her around while their other three children stand by patiently.

From there, Jeremy bends down to share the secret with his eldest child, Ember, 6, who then plays a game of telephone with her younger brothers, Bode, 3, and Radley, 2, who shares the happy news with the camera.

"Big brother," Radley says sweetly in the clip.

Jeremy is the son of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, the stars of the popular TLC series about a family with achondroplasia, which began airing in 2006, when Jeremy was 16 years old.

Jeremy and Audrey announced their departure from the show in July 2018, after 14 seasons.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Matt about the future of the series after the show wrapped up its 25th season, and the Roloff family patriarch revealed, "[The season 25 finale] definitely was, as you know, a season finale. Whether it was a series finale or not, I don't think anybody really knows. I don't even think the network knows."

The future of the series is seemingly still murky, and he explained to ET that "several cast members, some family members, have expressed desire to move on to different projects and things."

Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff celebrate their new book 'A Love Letter Life' at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 10, 2019. - Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"But Little People, Big World is kind of like the little engine that could. Every time we think it's coming to a stop, somehow it keeps going," he added. "So I'm afraid to say yeah, at this point... I honestly don't know."

However, Matt explained that he also wouldn't be opposed to returning for a future season, if given enough time and the right situation presents itself.

"I would say maybe not immediately, but if we want to do a [season] 26 and we want to plan it out in the future, I would say yeah," Matt shared. "I'll be ready. I've had a nice little downtime, we've stopped filming late August/early September, so I've had some good relaxing time down... so if they came to me and said, 'Wanna do something else?' I’d say, 'OK, let me hear about it.'"

