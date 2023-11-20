Little People, Big World alums Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are adding another bird to their nest!

On Monday, the couple -- who wed in September 2014 -- announced on Instagram that they are expecting baby No. 4 in 2024.

"Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!🤗 #babynumber4 #pregnancyannouncement" Audrey, 32, wrote on Instagram.

In the adorable video, Audrey turns to her husband, 33, and whispers something in his ear, causing him to lift her up and twirl her around while their other three children stand by patiently.

From there, Jeremy bends down to share the secret with his eldest child, Ember, 6, who then plays a game of telephone with her younger brothers, Bode, 3, and Radley, 2, who shares the happy news with the camera.

"Big brother," Radley says sweetly in the clip.

Jeremy is the son of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, the stars of the popular TLC series about a family with achondroplasia, which began airing in 2006.

Matt and Amy -- who divorced in 2016 -- also share Zach Roloff, 33, Molly Roloff, 30, and Jacob Roloff, 26.

Zach, who is Jeremy's fraternal twin, is the only one of Matt and Amy's four children to be born with achondroplasia. He is married to Tori Roloff and they share three children, Jackson Kyle, 6, Lilah Ray, 3, and Josiah Luke, 1.

Molly has been married to Joel Silvius since 2017.

Jacob is married to Islabel Roloff and they share son Mateo Roloff, 1.

