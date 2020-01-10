Welcome to the Roloff family!

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Jan. 8. The happy couple announced the exciting news on their Instagram accounts on Friday, sharing birth details, along with revealing their little one's name and first photos.

"He is here!!!💙👶🏼 ⁣ Bode James Roloff ⁣ 9.2 lbs 21 inches ⁣ Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm," Audrey wrote next to a slideshow of herself with Jeremy and Bode all wrapped up at the hospital.

Jeremy wrote the same message on his profile, only adding, "Welcome to the family son!" and sharing a couple different pics.

Jeremy and Audrey are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Ember. At the end of last year, the couple shared that they had to take their daughter to the emergency room after she suffered from a "tummy bug." They later learned that their little girl had Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Thankfully Ember quickly recovered and was in good spirits celebrating Christmas and New Years with her parents.

Baby Bode, meanwhile, isn't the only new member of the Roloff family. Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilah on Nov. 19, joining 2-year-old big brother Jackson.

The couple has also been updating their fans on their little ones' lives.

For more on the Roloff family, watch below.

