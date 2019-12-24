Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Daughter Ember Recovering After ER Visit

Talk about a holiday scare!



Audrey and Jeremy Roloff had to bring their daughter, Ember, to the emergency room over the weekend after the 2-year-old suffered from days of a "tummy bug" that included a fever and vomiting.



After bringing her to the hospital, the former Little People, Big Worldcouple learned their daughter had Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which Audrey said was "on top of everything else she’s been through the last week."

Luckily, little Ember is on the mend. Her pregnant mama shared a health update via Instagram on Monday.



"Ember is finally on the up and up🙏🏻 Still praying we don’t get it... and that this passes over us before baby boy decides to make his debut," Audrey, 28, captioned pics of her daughter playing outside on the family's farm. "Gosh, RSV is no joke🙈 Poor girl still has a terrible cough but she is way more herself the last couple days, so we went for a walk around the farm yesterday to see the animals and get outside for a bit🚜."

According to the CDC, RSV, "is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms" and most people recover within one to two weeks. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one in the U.S.



In July, the Roloffs announced that Ember would soon be a big sister, as they are expecting baby No. 2 in January.



Feel better soon, Ember!

