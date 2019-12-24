Dean Unglert Hospitalized After Ski Accident in Switzerland 

Dean Unglert will be spending Christmas "in a hospital bed this year."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed via Instagram on Monday that he had been hospitalized following a ski accident in Switzerland. The 28-year-old reality star suffered a dislocated hip and fractured femur, among other injuries.

"All my life i’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day," he explained alongside a photo of himself in a hospital gown. "I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it."

"The swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. it took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once i did, i was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour. a dislocated hip and fractured femur put 4 screws and a plate in my leg but things could have been so much worse and for that i am extremely grateful!" he added.

Bachelor alums like Robert Graham, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Adam Gottshalk, Becca Tilley and more took the comments to send Unglert their well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Unglert's girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes wrote on her Instagram Story, "I just wanna squeeze you so bad," to which Unglert wrote back, "Plz don't squeeze me. That would hurt. Thx."

Despite any squeezing, six months into their relationship, Unglert and Miller-Keyes couldn't be stronger.

"It's been incredible," the former beauty queen gushed to ET in October. "I've learned so much about myself and he challenges me and makes me a better person. In most relationships I've dealt with, [I've had] a sort of complacency… People are just complacent in their lives and they're happy where they're at, which is not an issue. But Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great."

"He is the best boyfriend and I was just raving about him because he has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met," she continued. "He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way, and what more can you ask for."

