Life has certainly changed for Dean Unglert.

Two years ago, the Bachelor in Paradisestar was known as Bachelor Nation's biggest "f**kboy" after stringing along both Daneille Lombard and Kristina Schulman on Paradise. Now, he's got a mustache, a podcast and a successful relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. He's also got a van.

So, what does Lombard think of Unglert's new lifestyle? "I mean, I think it really captures his carefree spirit to be living out of a van and traveling the world," she told ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday at the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood. "He seems to be doing great with Caelynn, so I wish him all the best."

The Bachelor alum doesn't necessarily think she would have been down with the van life.

"I mean, I love being able to travel and live in different places, but I don't know if I could have lived out of a van," she shared. "[I'm] just a different point in my life right now. I like coming back to like a nice bed and having AC in my house."

As for whether she's hoping to date anyone else from Bachelor Nation, Lombard said no one in particular has caught her eye. "But I'm definitely single," she noted. "I've been dating, so [I'm] open to anything."

With her friends by her side, Lombard was looking forward to enjoying a weekend with her girls at the Hard Rock. "It's a lot of fun and the epic guitar smash, I think that's something we're all waiting for," she said.

Miller-Keyes broke down her and Unglert's van life while speaking with ET earlier this month. Watch below.

