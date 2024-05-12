Mae Whitman is celebrating Mother's Day by announcing that she is expecting a bundle of joy of her own -- and getting help from TV mom Lauren Graham to do so!

In an Instagram post Sunday afternoon, the 35-year-old actress shared a series of sweet photos in which she reunited with Parenthood co-stars Graham, 57, and Miles Heizer -- who played her on-screen mother and brother.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼," Whitman wrote.

The Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World star shared four photos in her carousel, starting the post with one of the three former co-stars smiling while she shows off her growing bump followed by pics from her character's pregnancy storyline on the beloved NBC series. One photo also shows Whitman and Heizer, 29, sitting together with their hands on her stomach.

"Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal," the actress continued.

In the show, Graham starred as Sarah Braverman -- one of the four adult children of Camille (Bonnie Bedelia) and Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) -- who was the mom of Amber (Whitman) and Drew (Heizer). The show ran on NBC from 2010 to 2016.

In the comments, Whitman's famous friends and cast members from her decades-long career in Hollywood showered the actress with congratulatory messages while celebrating the exciting news.

"Hashtag ruveal lol AMAZING!!!!!! 🎉," wrote Erika Christensen, who played Julia Braverman on Parenthood.

"OMG CONGRATS!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," shared comedian Ken Jeong.

Miles Heizer, Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and Ray Romano in 'Parenthood' - NBC via Getty Images

"Ahhhh!!!!" added Amanda Seyfried.

"I’m so happy for you," replied Whitman's Good Girls co-star and on-screen sister, Christina Hendricks -- who recently tied the knot.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," replied Jazz Charton, the wife of Succession star Kieran Culkin.

Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman in 'Parenthood' - Getty Images

Whitman, Graham, Heizer and the entire cast of Parenthood have kept in close contact since the show ended eight years ago and have routinely used their social media channels to share their reunions and posts dedicated to each other.

In a touching tribute back in 2023, the Up Here star posted in honor of her television mom's birthday by sharing a photo of them together -- with Heizer in the background -- and penning a caption about her love for the Gilmore Girls actress.

"Lord it was my best friends birthday yesterday and nothing gives me more joy than celebrating her by eating rice krispjes she made straight out of the pan with our bare hands I wish words could convey the depth of my love and gratitude for you but they can’t so I’ll do us both a favor and not try weeeee I love you LG," she wrote at the time.

