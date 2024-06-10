George Clooney and Brad Pitt are sharing the big screen for the first time in more than 15 years -- and they're quippier than ever.

The duo stars as a pair of professional fixers, Jack (Clooney) and Nick (Pitt), who end up hired for the same job -- to chaotic results -- in the upcoming thriller Wolfs, written and directed by Jon Watts, who helmed Tom Holland's recent Spider-Man trilogy.

On Monday, Apple released a look at their upcoming slate of TV shows and movies. As they are producing the theatrically released film, the sizzle reel concluded with some quick clips from Wolfs -- including a few not seen in the recently released trailer.

"Admit it, it's cool," Jack teases Nick in one new shot, to which his counterpart replies, "OK, fine, it was very cool."

The tone of the exchange is reminiscent of many of Cooney and Pitt's iconic lines from the Ocean's trilogy -- one of the most notable is the classic, "Do you think we need one more? You think we need one more. All right, we'll get one more."

Brad Pitt and George Clooney starred together in Steven Soderbergh's 'Ocean's' trilogy. - Warner Bros.

In December 2023, Clooney spoke with ET about reuniting with Pitt -- the two having previously starred together in the Ocean's films as well as in 2008's Burn After Reading -- and joked about bringing the "dynamic duo" back together.

"Pretty boy Pitt," the actor and director quipped. "Yeah, he needed work. He's an up and comer."

When asked if too much time had passed between them, Clooney responded, "It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time."

Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, also both serve as producers on Wolfs, and, in an interesting spin on modern moviemaking, both took a personal pay cut in exchange for an initial theatrical release -- in addition to eventual streaming.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt film 'The Wolfs' in New York City in February 2023. - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"It got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we'd like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great," Clooney told Deadline in January 2022. "So, I do think that there's a way that we can all co-exist."

Wolfs -- which also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan -- is in theaters Sept. 20.

