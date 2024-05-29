George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back in action, sharing the big screen for the first time in more than 15 years.

The duo stars as a pair of professional fixers who end up hired for the same job -- to chaotic results -- in the upcoming thriller Wolfs, written and directed by Jon Watts, who helmed Tom Holland's recent Spider-Man trilogy.

In the official trailer for the film, released Wednesday, fans see the longtime Hollywood stars assume their roles as skillful facilitators uninterested in working together, though they find themselves doing just that. Though their approach to the situation differs at times, it's not long before these lone wolves have others suspecting they're not exactly strangers.

Sony Pictures and Apple teased the trailer on Tuesday with a clip of Clooney driving a car in the rain while Pitt rides shotgun. There's no dialogue in the clip, just the sound of the noisy windshield wipers as the usually chatty stars sit in silence.

Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

In December 2023, Clooney spoke with ET about reuniting with Pitt -- the two previously starred together in the Ocean's franchise as well as in 2008's Burn After Reading -- and joked about bringing the "dynamic duo" back together.

"Pretty boy Pitt," the actor and director quipped. "Yeah, he needed work. He's an up and comer."

When asked if too much time had passed between them, Clooney responded, "It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time."

Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, also both serve as producers on Wolfs, and, in an interesting spin on modern moviemaking, both took a personal pay cut in exchange for an initial theatrical release -- in addition to eventual streaming.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt film 'The Wolfs' in New York City in February 2023. - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"It got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we'd like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great," Clooney told Deadline in January 2022. "So, I do think that there's a way that we can all co-exist."

Wolfs is in theaters Sept. 20.

