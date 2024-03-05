Nothing like a picture-perfect rendezvous between Brad Pitt and Penélope Cruz to kick off Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week.

The elegant date night went down by way of a short film to introduce Chanel's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Ready to-Wear show. In a tribue to the film A Man and a Woman by French director Claude Lelouch, Pitt and Cruz star as a doting couple dressed to the nines enjoying the sights, sounds and taste of all things French delicacy.

From a romantic walk beachside to a drive around town in a black sports coup to an exquisite dinner at a high-end hotel, Pitt and Cruz exude romance -- their gazing looks and half smirks being the dead giveaways.

At one point, the couple is getting ready to order dinner. Pitt's debating between Chateau or Chateaubriand. He orders the latter for them both -- medium rare. And hot. The waitress is seemingly annoyed with their flirtatious vibe, prompting Pitt to share, "I think she's annoyed with us. She's definitely not happy."

"Do you want us to make her happy?" Cruz asks.

She then asks the waitress, "Excuse me. Sorry, do you have any rooms available?"

Pitt and Cruz then get lost in each other's eyes.

The short film aims to capture "the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by Virginie Viard."

Pitt is no stranger to working with Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem. In fact, they're currently in the middle of Pitt's untitled project about Formula One racing. In a recent interview with Wired, Bardem opened up about what it's like working alongside Pitt.

"I knew him a little bit, but not much," Bardem told the magazine. "I grew up watching Brad Pitt, and I think he's an amazing actor. We had so much fun. He's so open, he's so in the game. He doesn't care, he's like, 'Bring it on.' And we played tennis and it was fantastic."

Bardem is also gobsmacked at the fact that Pitt is 60 years old.

"I mean, he's 60 years old and you cannot believe it," Bardem gushed. "He's handsome, but he's more -- of course he's handsome, but it's about -- well, you know what it is? It's the energy. The behavior, the action, the feeling, the vibe. He comes to a set and everybody's comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, like, in a second."

