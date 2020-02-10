Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Date Night in Epic Moment at Oscars After-Party
Brad Pitt interrupted Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's date night for an epic meeting! The reality star and the rapper hit the town on Sunday night for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where they ran into Pitt, fresh off his Oscar win.
If you think the Pitt-Jennifer Aniston run-in pics from the SAG Awards were iconic, just look at this moment.
In one image, the 56-year-old actor leans in close to chat with Kardashian West as he grasps her hand with both of his hands. His Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Margaret Qualley, stands nearby smiling.
Prior to the meeting, Kardashian West gushed about Pitt to ET's Keltie Knight, calling his Oscar win "so deserving!"
The mother of four attended the swanky affair with West, 42, by her side. The pair couldn't keep their hands off one another, even sharing some red carpet smooches. Kardashian West revealed to ET that her husband gifted her for Christmas with the stunning Alexander McQueen 2003 shipwrecked oyster gown she was wearing at the after-party.
"I would always stress out about big events like this and what would I wear and the last-minute part of it," she told ET. "So he kind of filled it up and got me a few really nice couture pieces so I wouldn't stress out."
The 39-year-old reality star also shared a video of herself lying down in the car on the way to the event, saying, "OK, I literally have to lay down in the car. Like, I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something -- but it's worth it."
On the carpet, Kardashian West also posed with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who had a similar issue with her sparkly navy gown.
"Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊," she wrote on Instagram, posting a pic of herself propped on her side in the car.
In addition to her younger sibling, Kardashian West posed with Caitlyn Jenner and Nicky Hilton inside the event.
For more from the Oscars fun, watch the clip below:
