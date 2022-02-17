Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling Chateau Miraval Winery to Russian Oligarch
Brad Pitt is not pleased with Angelina Jolie's latest business decision, so much so that he's suing his ex-wife over it.
According to court docs obtained by ET, amid the couple's ongoing custody battle, Pitt is suing Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery, which he is part owner of, to Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler. The actor is seeking monetary damages, legal fees and for Jolie's sale of Miraval to Shefler to be voided.
The couple bought the Correns, France-located winery back in 2008 and Pitt claims, he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years.
While he acknowledges that Jolie put in 40 percent of the $28.4 million purchase price, Pitt claims he alone made the winery successful. The 58-year-old actor also claims that per the terms of their divorce, which was finalized in 2019, the couple had a "mutual understanding" that neither of them could sell off their interest in the winery without the other's consent.
Last July, in a separate suit, when Jolie went to court, she told a judge she reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person, which Pitt agreed to consider in September. However, Pitt claims per their "mutual understanding," that he'd be given right of first refusal, which he claims was not given to him by Jolie.
Per the docs, when Pitt found out in October that a company called Tenute del Mondo -- a subsidiary of the vodka company, Stoli Group -- controlled by Shefler bought her interest in the winery, he was shocked.
Pitt went on to claim that Jolie never got his consent to move forward with the sale and intentionally kept the terms of the deal from him. He also claims that he's been unable to run Chateau Miraval under Shefler's rules, adding that "the purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch."
ET has reach out to Pitt and Jolie's reps for comment.
