Brad Pitt clearly has a sense of humor.

The 56-year-old actor attended the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, and despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, actually wore a name tag on his suit. The name tag read, "Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

It appeared that none of Pitt's fellow Oscar nominees opted to wear a name tag.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Fans on Twitter definitely got a kick out of Pitt thinking people wouldn't know who he was.

"I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life 😂☠️ We know who you are Brad Pitt!" one tweet read.

"I kinda love how Brad Pitt channelled an intern at their first networking event and wore a freakin NAME TAG to the #OscarsLuncheon where 100% of people would know who he was," another tweet read.

One Twitter user joked, "Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar."

Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nomineee Luncheon today. pic.twitter.com/sFiPgRAeHW — Maggie Carlo (@KOCOMaggie) January 28, 2020

Love to see Greta Gerwig didn’t need a name tag but BRAD PITT did. 👸🏼#OscarLunchpic.twitter.com/XG7uOushu7 — Terry (@TeTancredi) January 28, 2020

"Hi, my name is Brad Pitt, in case you didn't see the name tag." - Brad Pitt to Cynthia Erivo pic.twitter.com/AuvPrqnqno — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 28, 2020

Chris Evans pulled a similar move last May, when he attended his 20-year high school reunion in Boston, Massachusetts, with a name tag reading, "Chris."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the prestigious Maltin Modern Masters Award. The honor -- named after legendary film critic and longtime SBIFF moderator Leonard Maltin -- is a celebration of Pitt's contributions to the film landscape during his acclaimed career spanning more than three decades.

Pitt opened up to ET about what it meant to receive the award.

"One, it means I'm old," Pitt joked, before adding, "Two, it's nice for me."

Watch the video below for more:

Brad Pitt Jokes He’s Getting Too Old for Hollywood (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Evans Wearing a Name Tag to His High School Reunion Is the Most Pure Thing Ever

Margot Robbie's First Reaction After Brad Pitt Thanked Her Feet at the SAG Awards (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt Is 'Blissfully Naive' After Fans Freak Out Over His Jennifer Aniston Reunion

Related Gallery