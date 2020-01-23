Margot Robbie was just as perplexed by Brad Pitt's Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech.

ET's Nischelle Turner was with the actress at the Harleywood and Highland event in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she shared what she thought about her former Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood co-star's hilarious shout-out.

After winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Pitt thanked his co-stars – and their feet. "I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet," the actor said, jokingly adding, "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

"When he first said that I was like, 'What is he doing?,'" Robbie told ET. "And then he made that TSA joke and I was like, 'That was really funny!'"

The joke was in reference to director Quentin Tarantino's obsession with filming bare feet, which can be seen in plenty of his films.

Brad Pitt thanks Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning’s feet during his acceptance speech.

“Seriously Quentin have separated more women from their shoes than the TSA” #SAGAwards2020#SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/M4FGd5gnDz — Pop News & Facts (@popnewsandfacts) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Robbie, along withBirds of Preyco-star Jurnee Smollett-Bell, couldn't be prouder of their upcoming super villain flick.

"It was a long road to get here but ultimately they put their money where their mouth was," Robbie said of Warner Bros. Pictures giving the movie a chance. "They were like 'I believe that a female-led action film could do well and let's kind of launch the Birds of Prey into the DC universe.' And that's an amazing thing and the Birds of Prey itself and the comic books are such a great platform because there is so many more incredible DC characters. I just hope that this goes on and allows more people to play those roles."

Birds of Prey hits theaters on Feb. 7.

