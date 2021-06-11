Braison Cyrus and Wife Stella Welcome First Child Together

Braison Cyrus is a dad!

Miley Cyrus' younger brother and his wife, Stella, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Bear Chance Cyrus on June 8. The new parents shared the exciting news on their Instagrams on Friday, as well as shared sweet pics of themselves with their new bundle of joy.

"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy. God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him," Braison wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his son. "I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery."

He added that he is "beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."

The new mom also shared three photos of herself cradling her baby boy, writing that "we are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for."

She added that she is "beyond thankful" for her healthy baby, her amazing husband, her mom and the "amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor. also..it needs to be said that all moms are badasses this shit is not easy👏🏼."

Braison and Stella tied the knot in November 2019.

"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin," Miley wrote on social media at the time. "I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella."

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in December, with a photo of Braison holding the ultrasound images, while Stella smiled and cradled her baby bump.

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child," Braison, 26, wrote on Instagram. "This is our son and he’s due in June. Love this little dude so much already."

Earlier this month, Stella wrote about how excited she was to meet her son, amid sore ribs and swollen ankles.

"my ribs are sore, my ankles are swollen, & i’m exhausted but it’s officially birth month and we are soooo ready🙌🏼🤍👶🏻," she captioned photos of her and Braison.

