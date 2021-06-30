Braison Cyrus knows it's not easy being a working parent.

Miley Cyrus' younger brother and his wife, Stella, welcomed their first child together, baby boy Bear Chance Cyrus, on June 8. While the couple couldn't be happier with their bundle of joy, Braison admits he's not doing so well balancing working and being a dad.

"No, I'm not. There's not enough hours in the day and I'm tired. And frankly, I feel like I could have a heart attack at any minute," Braison jokingly tells his mom Tish and sister Brandi in a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on the Sorry We're Stoned With Tish and Brandi Cyrus podcast. "No one balances work and a baby, you just make it work."

Tish -- who is mother to five children; Brandi, 34, Trace, 32, Miley, 28, Braison, 27, and Noah, 21 -- agrees with her son, replying, "That's true."

"And the thing for me, people that have no help, which there's a lot of people that their parents can't come, it does make you feel like you're going crazy," she expresses. "If I wouldn't have had my mom when I was having you guys, I would have not been OK."

Braison adds that he and his wife have each other, but they also have Tish and Stella's mom coming over to help.

"We're so lucky and me too, I could not have done it [without my mom]," Tish continues, adding that being a parent is "a lot and sometimes you just feel like you cannot, honestly, take it one more second."

"But you do and it gets way easier…Well, it gets different," she corrects herself, with Braison quipping, "That's what I was about to say. I'm sure it just gets different, I doubt it ever gets easier."

Earlier this month, Braison and Stella -- who tied the knot in November 2019 -- showed off their baby boy on their social media, with the new dad writing, "God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery."

He also celebrated his first Father's Day with his mini-me.

As for Tish, she penned a heartwarming message for her son and her new grandchild.

"The amount of love I feel for this beautiful boy is immeasurable ❤️ after losing my Mom in Aug I felt a deep dark sadness that I thought may never go away," Tish wrote alongside a photo of herself with Bear. "But somehow, when I hold this precious boy in my arms, there is no way for me to be sad and I am at peace. I truly believe he is my Moms gift to me."

"I know she can feel the light that this sweet boy has brought into my life and she is smiling. Gosh I miss her, but this little guy is helping me heal ❤️ @braisonccyrus @stellamcyrus love you guys!" she concluded.

New episodes of Sorry We're Stoned With Tish and Brandi Cyrus -- produced by Audio Up Media and Hopetown Entertainment -- drop every Thursday. For more on the Cyrus family, see below.

