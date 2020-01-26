Surprise, Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker are married!

A day after Caitlyn Jenner's son announced his engagement to his pregnant girlfriend, the two are now husband and wife. The 38-year-old confirmed the news on Sunday, as he wished his "beautiful wife" a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! 🙌🏼❤️❤️🙌🏼" he sweetly wrote. "I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. 😁👌."

"Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. 🍀 Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. ❤️🙏🏼❤️," Jenner concluded.

Jenner also included a photo from their Santa Barbara Courthouse wedding, which, according to People, happened on Jan. 21. Jenner's daughter, Eva, from his first marriage, was in attendance, along with Stoker's grandmother, Joan, who was their witness.

On Saturday, Jenner posted a video of him and Stoker, writing, "It’s official ❤️💍💍❤️."

The two are currently expecting twins. Jenner couldn't be happier to be a dad again. Earlier this month, he shared a sweet photo of himself with Stoker showing off her baby bump.

"👶👶🚿 I feel like the luckiest man alive 🙏❤️," he captioned the pics.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandon Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Cayley Stoker

Brandon Jenner Expecting Twins With Girlfriend Cayley Stoker

Brandon Jenner and Wife Leah Felder Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery