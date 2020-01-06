Bravo's 'Spy Games' Trailer: How the New Competition Works (Exclusive)

James Bond better watch out.

Bravo's new series, Spy Games, puts 10 daring individuals through the ultimate test of being a secret agent -- and ET has your exclusive first look at the extended trailer for the sexy new series. All the contestants have no prior spy experience, but they'll be trained and tested by professional spy masters… and spy catchers. The real-life intelligence experts, who have experience in the FBI, Secret Service and the CIA, with skills in counter-terrorism, interrogation and undercover assignments, will observe the civilians around the clock, watching them on and off-duty. After each mission, there will be eliminations, until an ultimate spy master is awarded the grand prize of $100,000.

Check out the trailer here:

The series is inspired by the once-secret World War II government program known as "Station S," in which civilians were assessed and trained to be spies. Model and martial artist Mia Kang serves as host.

Spy Games premieres Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'No Time to Die': Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in Explosive Trailer

Daniel Craig 'Really Quite Drunk' as He Bids Farewell to James Bond With a Heartfelt Speech

James Bond 25 Title and Release Date Finally Revealed