Tamar Braxton and her new boyfriend are taking the next step.

Only ET has a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Braxton Family Values, in which wealth strategist David Adefeso asks Braxton to meet his mom -- in Nigeria. The pair recently took their relationship public; they posed together on the red carpet at the Braxton Family Values season six premiere event last month.

"I told you about my mom, right? And she's heard a lot about you. I've told her a lot about you," Adefeso tells Braxton in the clip.



"She wants to meet you, but she's not going to be here anytime soon," he continues. "So, how would you like to go to Nigeria? Meet my mom, meet my brothers, my sisters are over there. What do you think?"



As Braxton tells the camera, this is all new territory for her. "I have never met a mom before, so I know how important it is, like, when a man meets my mama. So, me meeting his mama has got to be huge," she expresses. "No woman has ever met David's mama before. What that say about me?"

While speaking with ET at the BFV premiere last month, Braxton admitted that showcasing her relationship on TV was a big decision for her.

"I thought long and hard about it," she said. "[But] I mean, it's what my life is about, so why not? We're not hiding anything, so why not?"

As for whether she was ready to think about marriage with her new man, the "Love and War" singer said she's first putting her energy into finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Vincent Herbert. She filed for divorce in October 2017.

"It ain't final!" she said. "That's why I was tryin' to say I don't know [about marrying Adefeso]. I was tryin' be nice!"

"Here is the thing, it's not that Vince is a horrible person," she added. "I'm just ready to move on with the next chapter of my life. That's where I'm at."

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

