Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are not rushing into planning their wedding as they're already busy living life with a toddler.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on Monday from the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, the 55-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum shared that while it's been almost a year since they announced their engagement, a wedding isn't in the cards anytime soon.

"We're not really planning much of anything right now," Green told ET, explaining how their busy lives are impeding on their nuptial plans. "We're child-raising, like we are -- you know -- we're in a new house."

"We're living -- like, I got the ring on so I'm happy," Burgess added. "Life with a toddler is pretty intense and life these next two years is so busy and jam-packed for us that it's like, this is hard. So we're looking at probably after that."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess pose together in September 2023 - Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Green and Burgess share a 1-year-old son, Zane, who turns 2 at the end of June. Meanwhile, Green is dad to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

For Burgess -- who is originally from Down Under -- having their kids and families take part in the big day is her top priority. She tells ET they are already working out how to incorporate the kids and their loved ones into the celebration, even though just about everything else is undecided.

"Absolutely, that’s a must for me – 100 percent," Burgess said. "My friends and my family from Australia, I wanna bring them to it wherever we do decide to do it. Zane walking down the aisle, as well. I want him to hold the ring -- he's not old enough to trust him with that just yet."

Back in September, ET spoke with the couple at the iHeartRadio Music Festival just days after going public with their engagement, and they shared that all of the kids in their blended family were "super excited" about the engagement and took part in Green getting down on one knee.

"They were part of the proposal," Burgess -- who first began dating the actor in 2020 -- said at the time. "It was really beautiful."

As for other non-negotiables when they eventually decide to tie the knot -- whenever and wherever that may be -- there is one other slightly silly but important thing Burgess is putting on her plate -- literally and figuratively.

"A seafood tower, right?" Green asked his fiancee as she responded, "A seafood tower for me and my mom, absolutely."

Part of the struggle in planning the wedding -- outside of the couple's soon-to-be 2-year-old making things a little more chaotic -- is that Burgess says she has witnessed too many incredible weddings to narrow down her own preferences.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022 - Sharna Burgess/Instagram

"I've seen Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and Peta [Murgatroyd]'s wedding – a huge castle, princess wedding -- I love that. Derek [Hough] and Hayley [Erbert] got married by the Redwoods, that was unbelievable," she said. "I'm so spoiled for choice and seeing what my friends have done that now I don't know what I want."

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd wed in July 2017 at the Oheka Castle on Long Island. The couple hosted a lavish affair with dozens of their closest friends and family members in attendance. Hough and Erbert tied the knot just last year in Monterey County, California, after seven years together.

Again, the couple told ET they have plenty of time to figure out the details, especially as Zane enters the "terrible twos," which they said began as they were on the plane ride down to the Bahamas. Burgess joked that they are taking the good with the bad when it comes to their opinionated son.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in September 2023 - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"He's going down the waterslides and he doing all the things and it's so amazing to see," Burgess said before adding, "I don’t know if it's necessarily cute but everything that I put on he's like, 'Mama, no like.' He wants me to take it off -- the dress, the hat."

She added, "I had my hair in braids for our slide [and he said], 'Mama, no like.' He's very bossy."

Who knows, maybe little Zane could be a personal stylist in the making!

For more on the couple's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: