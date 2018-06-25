Brie Bella Expresses Frustration Over Rumors That John Cena and Nikki's Breakup Was Fake

Brie Bella finds herself having to "bite her tongue" amid rumors over her twin sister Nikki's relationship with John Cena.

The professional wrestler called out the haters to Metro.co.uk after the couple's drama played out on their E! reality show, Total Bellas.

"Everything with Nikki and John… I have to give them a lot credit," she shared of the on-again, off-again pair. "There were so many times they could’ve told the cameras to go away, and asked not to air this or that."

Brie, 34, added that the online trolling, much of which dubs the drama as "fake," has been hard on her sister.

"My sister and I are the type of women that when you sign up for a reality show, you have to give the good, the bad, the ugly, the happy, everything! We’ve always stayed true to that," she said. "It’s been really hard for her to relive -- especially when people call all the drama fake. It’s like, 'Nope, this is real life!'"

In fact, it's all she can do not to completely go off on the nay-sayers.

"On a daily basis, every day I have to bite my tongue," Brie continued. "I so badly would love to go on a Twitter rant or an Instagram Story rant and just tell people, 'Listen, I’m the sister and I see everything, and you’re wrong, you’re wrong, you’re wrong!' When I see my sister and John get all this hate because they’re seen out for breakfast, and people say, 'Oh, it’s fake,' it’s like, 'No, it’s not!' They were together for six years, they can meet for breakfast and talk! It’s crazy that there’s all these rumors."

As for Nikki's wishes to be a mother, the WWE star stressed that her sister is simply "taking it day by day."

"Everyone is like me, and rooting them on! I want them to find happiness whether it's together or not," Nikki shared. "That’s all I want for them both. I think she’s taking it all day by day. She definitely wants to be a mum in her future, but right now she just wants to see if her and John are meant to be. I think she’s just concentrating on that. Are her and John really meant to be? Or is it time to close the chapter on their relationship? Once she has that figured out, she’ll look onward to motherhood."

Nikki and John, 41, called off their engagement in April, just weeks away from their wedding date, after six years of dating.

Then, after talking out their differences as the Total Bellas cameras rolled, the two decided that their wedding was back on and intend to tie the knot as planned, which is being documented on the reality show.

However, earlier this month a source close to the couple told ET Nikki and John "are not officially back together" just yet due to John leaving the country to film The Janson Detective alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said, adding that the pair have dealt with long distance in the past and it "wasn’t great" for their relationship.

"They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them," the source stated. "They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

The source added that Nikki and John are still very much in love and want to make their relationship work, despite the impending distance.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," said the source. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

