Hollywood is celebrating International Women's Day!

A slew of A-listers took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the special women in their lives, as well as send messages of empowerment. From Brie Larson to Ariana Grande, to David Beckham, Will Smith and Lady Gaga, many celebrities did not hold back in celebrating ladies all over the world.

Captain Marvel, herself, gave "every type of woman" a shout-out on this special day.

"Happy International Women’s Day to every type of woman - however you choose to define yourself, and all the ways you choose not to. Let that star shine! I see you!" Larson wrote on social media.

Happy International Women’s Day to every type of woman - however you choose to define yourself, and all the ways you choose not to. Let that star shine! I see you! pic.twitter.com/WXAIy27eF1 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 8, 2019

The "Thank U, Next" singer also shared a message on Instagram.

"Whether you’re 🥁marching, 💃🏻dancing, 🌹rising, ✊🏻resisting, 💥protesting, 🚫striking, ❤️uniting or 🎈celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday! 🥰 #IWD2019 #joyfulwarriors," posted Emma Watson on Instagram.

Alyssa Milano also celebrated transgender women, tweeting, "My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay!"

My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2019

.@momgerm! I celebrate and honor her for #InternationalWomensDay (and every day) for helping me lead @BTWFoundation to create a movement to increase awareness around mental wellness and decrease stigma through programs like #teenMHFA 💝 Who do YOU celebrate? #SheInspiresMehttps://t.co/BstS49NVCS — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 8, 2019

Happy International Women’s Day to every woman and girl on the planet❣️ pic.twitter.com/71Gx9eJOHH — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) March 8, 2019

I’m celebrating #InternationalWomensDay with some of my favorite womens. https://t.co/wB6hRLhcWf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2019

Happy International Women’s Day to all the powerful strong beautiful women of the 🌎 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/TMd2yYA0FU — Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) March 8, 2019

Happy international women’s day, animals!!! Let’s show some love for the badass women in our lives by tagging them in the comments and tell them how much they mean to you! 🌈🌟🦋💕🦄🛸 pic.twitter.com/sZRZafUp6T — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 8, 2019

Happy international women’s day. May we continue to honor and uplift each other and our stories and may we continue to heal one another and rise further together✨ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 8, 2019

There were plenty of Hollywood's gentlemen who also praised the many women in their lives, including mothers, daughters, wives and fans.

"♥️ Today we celebrate International Women’s Day .. I’m so blessed to have these amazing women in my life, they inspire me every single day .. Happy International Women’s Day to all the inspirational women around the world ♥️ #IWD ♥️," David Beckham wrote.

Harry Styles also tweeted: "Thank you to all the wonderful women of today, yesterday, and always. Happy International Women’s Day. H."

Thank you to all the wonderful women of today, yesterday, and always. Happy International Women’s Day. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 8, 2019

For more female stars celebrating girl power, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dance to These New Tracks By Selena Gomez, Natti Natasha, Lali and More Latinas

Stylish Fashion & Beauty Buys That Support International Women's Day

8 Latinas Inspiring New Generations: Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Lopez & More

Related Gallery