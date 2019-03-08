Brie Larson, Ariana Grande, Eva Longoria & More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day
Hollywood is celebrating International Women's Day!
A slew of A-listers took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the special women in their lives, as well as send messages of empowerment. From Brie Larson to Ariana Grande, to David Beckham, Will Smith and Lady Gaga, many celebrities did not hold back in celebrating ladies all over the world.
Captain Marvel, herself, gave "every type of woman" a shout-out on this special day.
"Happy International Women’s Day to every type of woman - however you choose to define yourself, and all the ways you choose not to. Let that star shine! I see you!" Larson wrote on social media.
The "Thank U, Next" singer also shared a message on Instagram.
"Whether you’re 🥁marching, 💃🏻dancing, 🌹rising, ✊🏻resisting, 💥protesting, 🚫striking, ❤️uniting or 🎈celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday! 🥰 #IWD2019 #joyfulwarriors," posted Emma Watson on Instagram.
Alyssa Milano also celebrated transgender women, tweeting, "My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay!"
There were plenty of Hollywood's gentlemen who also praised the many women in their lives, including mothers, daughters, wives and fans.
"♥️ Today we celebrate International Women’s Day .. I’m so blessed to have these amazing women in my life, they inspire me every single day .. Happy International Women’s Day to all the inspirational women around the world ♥️ #IWD ♥️," David Beckham wrote.
Harry Styles also tweeted: "Thank you to all the wonderful women of today, yesterday, and always. Happy International Women’s Day. H."
For more female stars celebrating girl power, watch below.
