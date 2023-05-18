No need to cue "Hold Me Closer" for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari!

Just weeks away from their first wedding anniversary, the couple packed on some major PDA in a new video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The pop star and her husband made out, held hands, and posed together in front of the camera while outside and surrounded by picturesque greenery.

"OK so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!!," the 41-year-old singer's caption read.

The post also included sweet words for Spears' other half. "I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!," the caption concluded.

The same day, Spears shared footage to her Instagram Story of herself and 29-year-old Asghari with one of his friends. "First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends !!!," she wrote. "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years ... @samasghari is sort of silly about it too."

Added Spears, "It was cool to make contact yesterday !!!"

Instagram/Britney Spears

The posts come just days after Asghari issued a rare public statement about media coverage of his wife featuring people connected to her. "The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," he said. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

He continued, "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and after all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

"And don't believe what you read online," Asghari urged. "99 percent of the time, those are all clickbaits, for you to click and for them to make money. And that time is over. You know, not gonna allow that. And that should stop. It should stop absolutely. The gaslighting and all that sh*t, gotta stop."

Meanwhile, Mark Vincent Kaplan, attorney for Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, recently sent a letter to the mom of two seeking her consent as Federline is planning to move to Hawaii with their teenage sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, and his second wife, Victoria Prince.

"The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they're able to relocate to Hawaii," Kaplan told ET. "And even though Kevin has sole legal custody under the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call de facto sole physical custody for at least the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent."

Kaplan told ET he does not think there has been "any exercise of visitation or custody in the last year," and he believes Spears "will do the smart thing and not object."

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline: Source

Sam Asghari Emotionally Defends Britney Spears Against 'Gaslighting'

Britney Spears' Book 'Very Close to Being Finished,' Not Holding Back

Sam Asghari Pokes Fun at Reports He Ditched His Wedding Ring

Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Opens Up About 'Surreal' Married Life This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery