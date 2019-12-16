Britney Spears is shutting down the haters!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 38-year-old singer shared a video giving fans a look at her festive Christmas tree, before calling out trolls in the comment section of the post.

"Happy holidays friends!!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!!" Spears admitted. "If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢"

"Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!!!!!" she added.

Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, commented on her post with heart emojis, while her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a supportive message for the "Toxic" singer.

"It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture 🤔 #haterplease," he wrote.

Spears' post came just weeks after she celebrated her 38th birthday. At the time, a source told ET that she is "doing incredibly well" and "in a very stable place at the moment."

"She is trying to keep life simple and spend time with Sam and her kids [Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13] whenever possible," the source said. "Britney and Sam are truly happy together but he doesn’t want to rush marriage. He wants the best for her and they’re just enjoying their time together. Sam loves her and so does his family."

