Britney Spears is heading into 38 in a good place! The pop princess is celebrating her birthday with loved ones and a source close to the artist tells ET that she's doing "incredibly well."

In April, Spears checked herself into a health facility, and a source told ET at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she was having over her father, Jamie Spears', health crisis. Prior to treatment, Spears had announced that she would be taking a break from her career, and since then, she's had a couple of arduous months dealing with personal issues related to her conservatorship.

"Britney struggles to keep her life on track, but right now she’s been doing incredibly well. Her family is very proud of the steps she’s taken to get where she is today," a source told ET on Monday, Spears' birthday. "Britney’s been following her doctor's orders and is in a very stable place at the moment. She is trying to keep life simple and spend time with [boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] and her kids [14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden] whenever possible. She plans to spend her birthday with her boys. She wants to just have a nice time with family."

As for her long-term romance with Asghari, there is no rush to tie the knot.

"Britney and Sam are truly happy together but he doesn’t want to rush marriage," the source said of the 25-year-old actor. "He wants the best for her and they’re just enjoying their time together. Sam loves her and so does his family."

That being said, Asghari told ET that he does see wedding bells in his future. "Absolutely," he said when asked about marrying Spears. “This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family.”

While Spears' love life is on track, she'll continue to take a break from her music career.

“While Britney has been talking about a new album there is no immediate plan to go back to work," the source added. "People always wonder if her announced Vegas residency will ever happen, but it’s been a topic that everyone is shying away from at the moment to take off any pressures. They just want to make sure she is doing well."

In September, Britney reached out to her fans about taking some time for herself.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!! I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want," she wrote at the time. "I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

