Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' to Return to Movie Theaters This Fall

It's about to be a Britney Spears-filled fall, with the release of her upcoming memoir and the return of her iconic 2002 film, Crossroads, to movie theaters!

Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records announced on Thursday that the teen road trip film -- which marked Spears' feature film debut -- will return to cinemas worldwide on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, for a special global fan event in over 875 locations across 24 countries.

Crossroads, which was written by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tamra Davis, stars Spears as Lucy, a recent high school graduate who embarks on a road trip with childhood BFFs Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) on a search for herself and her estranged mother, played by Kim Cattrall.

The film also stars Anson Mount, Dan Aykroyd and Justin Long.

The Crossroads Global Fan Event will also include a bonus sing-along of two of Spears' Crossroads songs following the film, which have never been seen on the big screen. The film's re-release coincides with the release of Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which is due out on Oct. 24.

"I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are re-releasing Crossroads in movie theaters," Davis said in a statement. "I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters. We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again."

In celebration of the film's re-release, RCA Records will also release Crossroads: Special Edition, an updated soundtrack including three new Britney Spears remixes: "Overprotected (Richi Lopez Remix)," "I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman (Snakehips Remix)" and "I Love Rock ‘N Roll” (Frank Walker Remix)."

ET asked Saldana about her experiences on the film at the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water last December.

"It was just amazing. I was surrounded by amazing women, from the director, Tamra [Davis], to the producers, Carly and, and Shonda the writer -- Shonda Rhimes. Come on," the actress raved when reflecting on the film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

She continued, "And Britney and Taryn [Manning], myself and Anson Mount -- it just felt like it was such a beautiful experience."

Tickets for the Crossroads Global Fan Event will go on sale Sept. 28, at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET at www.crossroadsfanevent.com.

