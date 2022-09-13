Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander. is currently wanted by police after missing his most recent court date. Per the Napa County Superior Criminal Court, Alexander did not show up for his 8:30 a.m. plea hearing Tuesday regarding his felony charges of grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property. Subsequently, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The court hearing stems back to a 2015 incident involving a woman in Napa County, who claims Alexander stole some expensive jewelry from her.

Alexander's latest legal trouble comes not long after Spears was granted a three-year protective order against her ex after he tried to crash her June wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander appeared in Ventura County Superior Court via Zoom following the incident, where he pled not guilty to the charges against him -- including felony stalking, misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave private property, misdemeanor vandalism-damage and misdemeanor battery.

The restraining order requires Alexander to stay at least 100-yards away from Spears and her new husband, and at least 100-yards away from their residence. Alexander was also ordered to relinquish any firearms and not own or possess any firearms during the period of the protective order.

Alexander was remanded to the custody of the Ventura County Sheriff with a bail amount of $100,000.

During the June arrest, his warrant for the Napa case also popped up, and he was extradited there to face the charges after he completed a 60-day sentence in jail following the wedding crashing incident. Following his arraignment for his Napa County case, he was released and told to come back on September 13, but did not.

Spears and Alexander tied the knot in January 2004, but the nuptials lasted less than three days.

