Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge after allegedly breaking into Spears’ home on the day she married Sam Asghari.

According to the Associated Press, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Alexander, 40, would go on trial for a felony stalking charge after concluding during a two-hour preliminary hearing on Monday, that there was enough evidence against him.

In addition, according to court documents obtained by the publication, Alexander will face misdemeanor trespassing charges, vandalism, and battery. Alexander, who remains in jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges, through his lawyer.

According to People, per the booking form with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander's bail is set at $100,000.

According to Rolling Stone, Spears’ former security guard, Richard N. Eubeler -- who was fired shortly after the incident on the singer's wedding day -- testified that Alexander allegedly tried to break through Spears' bedroom door, which was locked, upon entering the residence.

"He started reaching into his right pocket," Eubeler claimed about Alexander's alleged reaction when he noticed the door wouldn't open. "I drew my weapon and held it to my chest."

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to ET that the “Baby One More Time” singer “fired her whole security team, following the wedding day incident."

"Jason Alexander trying to crash their wedding was a complete disaster and no one understood how it could have possibly happened," the source said. "Britney felt that her security team was underprepared and she was very flustered and overwhelmed."

Alexander, who was married to the pop star briefly in 2004, allegedly barged his way into Spears' Thousand Oaks, California, home on her wedding day, demanding to see Spears. He was tackled by security and ultimately arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responding to a trespassing call.

On June 13, Spears was granted a temporary restraining order against Alexander, which orders him to stay 100 yards from the singer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Talks 'Only Murders' Season 2 and Britney Spears' Wedding

Britney Spears Made This Change After Her Ex Trespassed at Her House

Britney Spears' Father Wants Her To Sit For Deposition

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Charged With Felony Stalking

Selena Gomez on Britney Spears' Wedding and 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery