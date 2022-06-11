Britney Spears Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Video of Wedding With Sam Asghari
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Diddy Makes Oscars 2022 a Daddy-Daughter Date Night With Daughte…
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marry in Intimate Wedding
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Gwen Stefani Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Blake Shelton and Their …
Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears on Stage as He Says He Has ‘H…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Watching 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thom…
Neve Campbell Leaves 'Scream' Franchise Over Salary Dispute
OG 'Top Gun' Star Anthony Edwards Reacts to How 'Maverick' Handl…
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Britney Spears Kisses Madonna, Dances With Selena Gomez at Weddi…
Inside 'Full House' Cast's Private Memorial for Bob Saget: Olsen…
Ezra Miller Accused of Threatening to ‘Bury’ Couple, Arrested fo…
Kelly Ripa Says She's 'So Fond' of Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend
Britney Spears is giving fans more of a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding with Sam Asghari.
The singer took to her Instagram Friday night and shared a sweet video montage of the biggest day of her life. The video, set to a rendition of Elvis Presley's iconic song "Can't Help Falling in Love," starts with a sketch of the outfits, followed by a peak at Britney's jewelry and her dress.
At one point, the video also shows Asghari wearing a Versace robe as he takes a look at his tux. It's easy to see why Spears exclaimed "Fairytales are real" in her caption, given the singer hopped on to her own horse carriage covered in flowers. The couple was also shown smiling while at the altar, and Asghari later's seen petting the horse that helped his bride make a grand entrance.
Asghari commented on the video saying, "Out of a movie," followed by a red heart emoji. Paris Hilton also dropped a comment saying, “Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis.”
The video montage came shortly after Spears revealed she had a "panic attack" hours before tying the knot. She took to Instagram and shared a few photos of the wedding and wrote in the caption she "was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄."
But, despite the panic attack, Spears thanked the crew that "created our home into literally a dream castle," calling her ceremony "a dream."
Spears then listed off some of the guests that attended the star-studded affair, including Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and, of course, Madonna. The singer, whose post included a series of photos from the big night, also thanked Donatella Versace for designing her dress. She signed off the post with, "@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears Reveals Wedding Was a 'Dream' Despite 'Panic Attack'
Britney Spears Walks Down the Aisle Alone: Inside Her Intimate Wedding
Watch Britney Spears Sing 'Vogue' With Madonna at Her Wedding
All the Details on Britney Spears' Versace Wedding Dress
Britney Spears Kisses Madonna at Her Wedding 19 Years After MTV Kiss
Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: First Photos
Britney Spears’ Wedding: Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace Arrive