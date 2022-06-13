Britney Spears has been granted a three-year protective order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander.

The order comes following Alexander's arrest on Thursday after he tried to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander appeared in Ventura County Superior Court at 1:30 pm via Zoom on Monday and pled not guilty to the charges against him -- including felony stalking, misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave private property, misdemeanor vandalism-damage, and misdemeanor battery.

The restraining order requires Alexander to stay at least 100-yards away from Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, and at least 100-yards away from their residence. Alexander must relinquish any firearms and not own or possess any firearms during the period of the protective order.

Alexander was remanded to the custody of the Ventura County Sheriff with a bail amount of $100,000, which brings his total bail amount to $120,000.

The development comes less than a week after Alexander barged his way into Spears' Thousand Oaks, California, home as crews put the finishing touches on the couple's intimate wedding set.

According to video he posted on Instagram Live, Alexander wreaked havoc while demanding to see Spears before he was tackled by security and ultimately arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responding to a trespassing call.

As for what happened, Ventura Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told ET on Thursday, "After 2 p.m. PT today, we received a call of a trespassing in progress. Deputies responded to Britney Spears' residence where the call for service was. When they arrived they made contact with Jason Alexander who was being detained by security, and it was determined that he had an outstanding out-of-county warrant for his arrest and was placed under arrest for that."

While Alexander was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant, Zadeh said that police determined that he did trespass onto Spears' property, where he was eventually confronted by security officers.

"An altercation occurred between the security officers and Mr. Alexander, which resulted in the two security officers being battered by Mr. Alexander, and during that altercation, an item valued at less than $400 was broken which is where the vandalism occurred."

Spears and Alexander tied the knot in January 2004, but the nuptials lasted less than three days.

