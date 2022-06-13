Why Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Missed Her Wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot last week, and while their guest list was filled with famous famous, including Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and more, the intimate affair was done without a single member of Spears' family in attendance.

White ET learned ahead of the wedding that the couple didn't invite her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she's estranged from, there were rumblings that her brother, Bryan, might be on hand.

While initial reports placed Bryan at Britney's Thousand Oaks home to see his sister tie the knot, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Conklin, confirmed that neither she nor her boyfriend were in attendance for Britney's monumental moment.

Responding to a comment on Instagram, Amber shared that Bryan was unable to attend due to his daughter's fifth grade graduation, which happened to take place during Britney's wedding weekend.

"Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings 😭 Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖," Amber wrote. "We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!"

Britney's two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James -- also did not attend the wedding. However, Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in a statement said they wish their mom nothing but the best.

The 40-year-old pop star and 28-year-old model tied the knot in a small ceremony at her Thousand Oaks home Thursday.

Dressed in a custom Versace gown, Britney arrived at her home in a horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle solo to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Following the fairy-tale wedding, Britney took to Instagram to give fans a little insight into what was going through her mind on the biggest day of her life.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!," she started her caption. "I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!"

Britney then listed off some of the guests that attended the star-studded affair, and thanked Versace for designing her dream dress. She signed off the post with, "@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Britney and Sam got engaged in September, and have been dating since 2016, after meeting on set of her music video for "Slumber Party."

See more from the wedding in the video below.

