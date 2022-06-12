Lynne Spears is celebrating her daughter, Britney Spears, tying the knot! Over the weekend, the proud mom commented on one of the singer's posts, celebrating her nuptials to Sam Asghari. In the comment, Lynne, who was not invited to the intimate affair, said she was "so happy" for her daughter, after Britney wed the 28-year-old model at her home in Thousand Oaks Thursday.

"You look radiant and so happy," Lynne wrote. "Your wedding is the "Dream" wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and so special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Ahead of the wedding, a source told ET that the couple didn't invite her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she's estranged from.

"Ever since Britney and Sam talking about getting married and planning their wedding, inviting them was never a question," the source said.

Spears' two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James -- also did not attend the wedding. However, Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in a statement said they wish their mom nothing but the best.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," the statement read. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life. Kevin and the boys want her to be happy. Hopefully this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

The 40-year-old pop star and Asghari tied the knot in a small ceremony, surrounded by their inner circle -- which included celebrity guests like Paris and Kathy Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Spears' longtime friend and collaborator, Madonna.

Spears arrived to her home in a horse-drawn carriage, and came in, walking down the aisle solo to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Following the fairytale wedding, Spears took to Instagram to give fans a little insight into what was going through her mind on the biggest day of her life.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!," she started her caption. "I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!"

Spears then listed off some of the guests that attended the star-studded affair, ad thanked Versace for designing her dream dress. She signed off the post with, "@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September, and have been dating since 2016, after meeting on set of her music video for "Slumber Party."

See more from the wedding in the video below.

