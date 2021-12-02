Britney Spears Feels She 'Actually Has a Reason to Celebrate Her Birthday,' Source Says
Forty is a big year for Britney Spears. After recently being legally freed from her conservatorship, the pop star rang in her milestone birthday on Thursday while on a romantic getaway with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
A source tells ET, "Britney feels like this is the first year in a very long time that she actually has a reason to celebrate her birthday. She feels like her 40th birthday is a huge milestone, not only in the fact that she is getting older and wiser, but also because she is finally living and enjoying life, along with all the new experiences it has to offer."
The source adds that Spears is going into the new year with a "positive" mindset, saying next year won't be "just another one filled with misery where she feels trapped and stuck."
As for her birthday vacation, the source says that Asghari is going all out to make his future bride's day special.
"Sam is making a huge splash for Britney's birthday and wants to lavish her with gifts and presents and completely spoil her," the source says. "He's planning on going all out and over the top to make Britney feel important, appreciated and loved."
Asghari called Spears his "wife" in her birthday Instagram post, causing fans to speculate about the status of their relationship.
"Britney and Sam have a really deep bond and this is a very special time for them as a couple," the source says. "Their relationship feels free, just like Britney is now."
The source adds that Spears' team is being "very thoughtful" about her "next steps."
"Everyone wants to make sure she feels supported and taken care of," the source says.
Spears and Asghari recently shared photos and videos on their private plane as they flew off to a romantic, undisclosed destination. The actor and model brought his ladylove a giant flower-covered birthday cake in the shape of a "B." The pair also enjoyed a fireworks display on the beach on Wednesday night.
Then on Thursday, Spears shared a video of her birthday celebration, writing, "Verified I’m so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today 🥲 … Thank you for all the b-day wishes 🥳🎂🎈🎉 !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne 🥂 no lie !!!!"
