The attorney who helped free Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship has parted ways from the pop star.

According to multiple reports, Mathew Rosengart is moving on from representing the 42-year-old singer after tying the final loose end in the conservatorship case back in April following a years-long financial dispute with her father, Jamie Spears. A source at the time told ET that Britney was ready to put this "all behind her, fully. And good riddance to it."

Rosengart at the time also said in a statement that the pop star's "wish for freedom is now truly complete."

As first reported by CNN, Rosengart officially parted ways from the singer following that settlement, which officially and fully freed Britney from the probate system. The network reported that Rosengart, a partner at the Los Angeles-based firm Greenberg Traurig, will focus on his heavy caseload for other clients.

"I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that we stripped from her, which was always our focus," Rosengart later said in a statement to People.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally on Nov. 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Mathew Rosengart speaking with reporters outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Britney, who currently appears to be vacationing in Mexico, hired Rosengart in 2021 as she sought to end her conservatorship. She then gave an explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

She had previously been represented by a court-appointed attorney before Britney hired Rosengart. He was at the forefront and led the charge to help Britney become untangled from the conservatorship that the pop star claimed had a stronghold over her finances, career and personal life, and even her reproductive decisions.

In September 2021, Jamie was ultimately suspended from his role as conservator. Less than two months later, on Nov. 12, 2021, and with the world watching, Judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship would be terminated.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," Rosengart said at the time, adding that "the goal" was to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2, 2021.

