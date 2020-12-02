Britney Spears is one lucky lady! The princess of pop turned 39 on Wednesday and celebrated by sharing some cute pics with her longtime love, Sam Asghari.

For her birthday look, the "Stronger" singer rocked a white polka-dotted crop top, showing off her toned abs. She also sported a big grin as she posed with her man.

"Happy b-day to me 🎂🎂🎊🎊🎊🎊🤷‍♀️⭐️⭐️😉😉🌺🌺🌹💄💄👠👠👙👙👒👒🙊🙊🐒🌷🌷🌷🌼🌼🍇🍇 !!!!" she captioned one shot.

In another picture, Sam gives her a peck on the cheek.

After a year of legal struggles, a source tells ET, "Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship. While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her."

As for her ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, the source adds, "She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind."

The pop star has focused on bettering herself in 2020.

"She spends hours in her gym and has worked to make sure she is exercising and staying focused on her health," the source continues. "She has been doing really well and those around her are so happy to see her thriving. She was thrilled to get away to Hawaii and have a romantic trip with Sam. It was an early birthday present to herself. Britney hopes to see her [sons] on her birthday."

Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also shared a funny tribute to her on her Instagram Stories. In a series of "stalker" throwback photos of the sisters, they are seen going through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

"Today, hope you have as much fun as we did in the Taco Bell drive thru... even after we realized we didn't have enough money for a couple mexi-melts and one of the stalkers paid for our fancy dinner," Jamie Lynn joked. "My best memory's started with you. Literally, tho... we love you and hope today is the best one yet. Happy birthday my beautiful sister."

RCA Records also released Britney's new song, "Swimming in the Stars," featured on the new deluxe vinyl edition of her 2016 album, Glory.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

