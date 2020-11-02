Britney Spears is back on social media -- and says she's the happiest she's ever been. The singer returned to Instagram on Monday after a two-week break from the platform.

"Hi, so I know that there have been a lot of comments, and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me," Spears said in a video to fans on Monday. "But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. And I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love."

The "Toxic" singer followed up that message with couple throwback photos and a video of herself dancing.

"Dancing is such a vulnerable thing !!!!" she wrote alongside the dancing video. "Performing for thousands of people is a cool feeling ..... but I also find joy in dancing for myself 💃🏼 !!!!! The language of dance is really beautiful 🌸🌹⭐️ !!!! You say so much without saying a word … using your body to express the way you feel !!!! Live and express your body any way you want 💋💋💋!!!!!!! @shaedband."

Spears is currently fighting to have her dad removed from her 12-year conservatorship. She had a small victory last month, when her petition request that would allow her to expand her legal team was granted. The pop star was not present for the latest hearing, though her mother, Lynne Spears, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, and her dad, Jamie Spears, were present.

A week prior, Spears' legal team was adamant in court docs filed that she does not share her father's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

